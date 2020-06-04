Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Paper Mill Explores the Works of Sigmund Romberg for Humanities Symposium Series

Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series taking an inside look at the work of Sigmund Romberg.

This retrospective of Sigmund Romberg's career during THE STUDENT PRINCE was held in May of 2000. Hosted by Robert Johanson, music direction by Albert Evans, and featuring incredible performances from Christiane Knoll, Brandon Jovanovitch, Glory Crampton, Scott Tucker, Stephanie Fredericks and a slew of fabulous singers from the STUDENT PRINCE cast.

