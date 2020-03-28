VIDEO: Oregon Doctor Gathers His Co-Workers For Fun TikTok Videos!

In need of some more uplifting videos to brighten your spirits during this difficult time? We have just the thing!

An Oregon doctor gathered some of his coworkers together to create entertaining dance videos on TikTok.

Check out the compilation below!

The TikTok mobile app allows users to create a short video of themselves which often feature music in the background, can be sped up, slowed down or edited with a filter. To create a music video with the app, users can choose background music from a wide variety of music genres, edit with a filter and record a 15-second video with speed adjustments before uploading it to share with others on TikTok or other social platforms.[34] They can also film short lip-sync videos to popular songs.

