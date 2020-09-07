VIDEO: On This Day, September 7- RENT Closes on Broadway
Jonathan Larson's Rent played its final performance at the Nederlander Theater on this day in 2008.
On this day, we remember the original, groundbreaking Broadway production of Jonathan Larson's RENT, which played its final performance at the Nederlander Theater on this day in 2008.
The culmination of a smash 12-year run, the closing cast of the show featured Broadway notables, including Adam Kantor, Will Chase, and future 'Hamilton' Tony Award-winner, Renee Elise Goldsberry.
The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and stormed on to Broadway on April 29, 1996, following the untimely death of its creator, Jonathan Larson. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Despite its shuttered Broadway production, RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Pillsbury Launches Limited-Edition MEAN GIRLS Toaster Strudel
On Wednesdays, we eat pink! To celebrate Paramount Picturesa?? enduringly popular teen comedy Mean Girls, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is getting a makeo...
BroadwayHD Announces September Lineup - HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG, THE MUSIC MAN, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its September lineup!...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That NYC Casinos and Malls Can Re-Open Next Week
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning in a teleconference that additional steps will soon be made to move New York City back towards a...
The 15 Most Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades
Starting next week, BroadwayWorld is bringing dancers back to centerstage with NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - sponsored by LaDuca. In the meantime, we...
YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020....
VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Mandy Gonzalez, and More Sing 'Go The Distance' From HERCULES
As part of the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) virtual convention, atten...