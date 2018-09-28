VIDEO: On This Day, September 28- Broadway Revival of YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Celebrates Opening Night

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we celebrate the Broadway revival of Kaufman and Hart's You Can't Take It with You, which opened on this day in 2014.

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU, the Pulitzer Prize-winning revival by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman played for 208 performances at Broadway's Longacre Theatre.



Directed by six-time Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis, the cast included James Earl Jones as Martin Vanderhof, Anna Chlumsky as Alice Sycamore, Elizabeth Ashley as The Grand Duchess Olga, Annaleigh Ashfordas Essie Carmichael, Johanna Day as Mrs. Kirby, Julie Halston as Gay Wellington, Byron Jennings as Mr. Kirby, Patrick Kerr as Mr. De Pinna, Fran Kranz as Tony Kirby, Kristine Nielsen as Penelope Sycamore, Reg Rogers as Boris Kolenkhov, Richard Thomas as Paul Sycamore, Will Brill as Ed Carmichael, Nick Corley as a G-Man, Crystal A. Dickinson as Rheba, Austin Durant as a G-Man, Marc Damon Johnson as Donald, Karl Kenzler as Henderson, and Joe Tapper as a G-Man.



YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU featured scenic design by David Rockwell(Kinky Boots, Hairspray), costume design by Jane Greenwood (Act One, Waiting for Godot), lighting design by Donald Holder (South Pacific, The Lion King), sound design by Jon Weston (The Bridges of Madison County), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson (Act One, Waiting for Godot). Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years, Parade) composed original music for the production.

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WTIH YOU is about the Sycamores and the Kirbys -- two completely different families whose worlds collide when their children become engaged. The Sycamore family may seem like The Mad Ones with their galaxy of unique and zany characters, but it is not long before we realize that if they are mad, the rest of the world is madder.

See our meeting with the star studded cast below!

Related Articles

Include