VIDEO: On This Day, September 2 - Happy Birthday, Joshua Henry!

On this day we're celebrating the birthday of Tony-nominated leading man, Joshua Henry!

Joshua Henry was most recently seen on Broadway as the iconic 'Billy Bigelow' in the revival of Carousel, for which he received Tony and Grammy nominations. He previously starred as 'Aaron Burr' in the cultural phenomenon, Hamilton, performing in San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. Mr. Henry has starred on Broadway as 'Noble Sissle' in George C. Wolfe's Tony-nominated musical Shuffle Along opposite Audra McDonald. He was nominated for a Tony Award opposite Sutton Foster in the musical Violet, also receiving Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for his thrilling, show-stopping performance. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role in Susan Stroman's The Scottsboro Boys.

Other Broadway credits include leading roles in Diane Paulus' revival of Porgy & Bess and Green Day's American Idiot. Mr. Henry made his stage debut as Judas in Godspell at the Paper Mill Playhouse, followed by his Broadway debut in In the Heights. On screen, he starred in the lead role of Ben Moran in the action movie Renegades for Luc Besson/EuropaCorp opposite Oscar winner JK Simmons and Sullivan Stapleton and is remembered as Jennifer Hudson's fiancé in Sex and the City.

