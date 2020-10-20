VIDEO: On This Day, October 20: David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 2019, David Byrne's American Utopia opened at Broadway's Hudson Theater!
On this day in 2019, David Byrne's American Utopia opened at Broadway's Hudson Theater! The show's Broadway run received much critical fanfare and played to sold out houses throughout.
Featuring David Byrne (former Talking Heads frontman) and an ensemble of Eleven musicians from around the globe, the show invites audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount.
David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.
The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.
It was announced last week, that the show will return to Broadway in the fall of 2021 at a theatre to be announced. Performances will begin on Friday, September 17, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.
Spike Lee's acclaimed filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia premiered on HBO on October 17, 2020.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Broadway Actor Doreen Montalvo, Known For IN THE HEIGHTS and ON YOUR FEET, Dies at 56
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Doreen Montalvo has died at age 56. The news was confirmed by friends on social media....
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category....
Photos/Video: First Look at the Russian Premiere of CHESS The Musical
On October 17, Chess the Musical made its Russian premiere at the MDM Theatre, Moscow....
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Perfectly Political Anthems
The election is right around the corner, and while we count down the days until we can cast our votes, we might as well get in the political spirit......
BEETLEJUICE Will Premiere in South Korea in 2021
It has been confirmed that the first Korean production of Beetlejuice, performed in the Korean language, will come to Seoul, South Korea next year....
Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
Her concert re-airs today at 3pm and is now available On Demand, get your tickets here!...