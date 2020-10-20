VIDEO: On This Day, October 20: David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Opens On Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN UTOPIA

On this day in 2019, David Byrne's American Utopia opened at Broadway's Hudson Theater!

Featuring David Byrne (former Talking Heads frontman) and an ensemble of Eleven musicians from around the globe, the show invites audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount.

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.

It was announced last week, that the show will return to Broadway in the fall of 2021 at a theatre to be announced. Performances will begin on Friday, September 17, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.

Spike Lee's acclaimed filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia premiered on HBO on October 17, 2020.

