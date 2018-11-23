VIDEO: On This Day, November 23: Snow Falls On Broadway With Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2008, the Broadway stage adaptation of the classic holiday film White Christmas opened on Broadway.

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn who fall for a stunning sister act in the process.

Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, including "Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep," "Happy Holiday," "Sisters," "Blue Skies," and the unforgettable title song, Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS.

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS features Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin with Book by David Ives and Paul Blake and is based upon the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank.

