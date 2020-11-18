VIDEO: On This Day, November 18 - KISS ME KATE Returns to Broadway Starring Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell
On this day in 1999, Cole Porter's Kiss Me Kate received its first Broadway revival.
On this day in 1999 a critically acclaimed revival of Kiss Me, Kate opened on Broadway starring Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell.
The production marked the musical's first Broadway revival since its debut in 1965 and was nominated for twelve 2000 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it the most nominated show of the season.
Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter.
Upon its debut, Kiss Me, Kate won the very first Tony Award for Best Musical. The musical follows the onstage romance and backstage passion among a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew.
This brilliant battle of the sexes features such unforgettable songs as "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love," "Always True To You In My Fashion," and "Another Op'nin', Another Show."
