VIDEO: On This Day, May 8- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Opens On Broadway

On this day in 1962, Stephen Sondheim's A Funny Thing Happened On the Way To the Forum opened on Broadway, starring the legendary Zero Mostel!

Broadway's greatest farce is light, fast-paced, witty, irreverent and one of the funniest musicals ever written. A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM is a nonstop laughfest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors and a showgirl or two.





