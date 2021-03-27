Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, March 27- Daniel Radcliffe Stars in HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING on Broadway

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is a classic musical by Frank Loesser.

Mar. 27, 2021  

On this day in 2011, the classic musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opened on Broadway starring Daniel Radcliffe!

Radcliffe had just completed his decade-long, critically-acclaimed performance starring as Harry Potter in the largest grossing franchise in motion picture history.

Following the advice of a book entitled "How to Succeed in Business" a young window-cleaner, J. Pierrepont Finch, begins a meteoric rise from the mail-room to Vice President of Advertising at the World-Wide Wicket Company. Finch's unorthodox and morally-questionable business practices jeopardize not only his career but also his romance with secretary Rosemary Pilkington.

With a beloved score by Frank Loesser, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING is packed with hit standards such as "I Believe in You," "Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm," "The Company Way," "Been a Long Day," "Rosemary," and "Brotherhood of Man."

