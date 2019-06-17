VIDEO: On This Day, June 17 - ON YOUR FEET! Brings The Rhythm To Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2015, the Gloria Estefan bio-musical On Your Feet! opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre!

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 Grammy Awards - but their music is only half the story.

From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. On Your Feet! is a musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

ON YOUR FEET! was directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical).

Completing the creative team are four-time Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer David Rockwell (She Loves Me, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (Porgy & Bess), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner(Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy, SCK Sound Design (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Clay Ostwald(Miami Sound Machine), On Your Feet! features Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (The Capeman).

ON YOUR FEET! played its final performance at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway on Sunday, August 20, 2017, having played 780 performances.





