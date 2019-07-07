VIDEO: On This Day, July 7- Tyne Daly Stars In MASTER CLASS On Broadway

On this day in 2011, a revival of Master Class starring Tyne Daly celebrated its opening night on Broadway!

Terrence McNally's play about Maria Callas takes audiences to one of her famous master classes, where, late in her own career, she dares the next generation to make the same sacrifices and rise to the same heights that made her the most celebrated, the most reviled and the most controversial singer of her time.

Multi award-winning Tyne Daly played Maria Callas. She is best known on television for her portrayal of Detective Mary Beth Lacey in Cagney and Lacey, for which she received four Emmy Awards. For her roles as Maxine Gray in Judging Amy and Alice Henderson in Christy she received two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama. For the former she also won a Golden Globe Award. Her many Broadway credits include Rose in Gypsy for which she won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Mme. Arkadina in The Seagull and Rabbit Hole. Daly's film credits include The Enforcer, Dirty Harry, John and Mary and Telefon.





