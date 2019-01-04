VIDEO: On This Day, January 4- Happy Birthday, Dave Malloy!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're wishing a happy birthday to Tony Award-nominated composer, Dave Malloy!

Dave Malloy is a composer, writer, performer, and sound designer. He has written eleven musicals, including Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, in which he also originated the role of Pierre.

Other shows include Ghost Quartet, a song cycle about love, death, and whiskey; Preludes, a musical fantasia set in the hypnotized mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff; Three Pianos, a drunken romp through Schubert's "Winterreise"; Black Wizard/Blue Wizard, a philosophical escapist fantasy; Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage; Beardo; Sandwich; Clown Bible;and (The 99-cent) Miss Saigon.

He is a Tony Award nominee for the Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. He has won two OBIE Awards, the Richard Rodgers Award, an ASCAP New Horizons Award, and a Jonathan Larson Grant, has been a Guest Professor in devised music theater at Princeton and Vassar Universities, and is the composer for Banana Bag & Bodice. Future projects include adaptations of Moby-Dick and Shakespeare's Henriad. He lives in Brooklyn.

