VIDEO: On This Day, January 30- Happy Birthday, Norbert Leo Butz!

On this day we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to two- time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz!

Norbert received the Tony Award Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle awards for originating the role of Freddy in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Drama Desk and Tony Awards for originating the role of Carl Hanratty in Catch Me If You Can.

Norbert made his Broadway debut as Adam Pascal's replacement as Roger Davis in Rent in 1996. He has also been seen on Broadway in Thou Shalt Not for which he received a Tony Award nomination and as the original Fiyero in Wicked.

His additional Broadway credits include Dead Accounts, Big Fish, Is He Dead?, My Fair Lady, Enron, and Speed-the-Plow,

His Off-Broadway credits include The Last Five Years, Songs for a New World, Saved, Juno and the Paycock, Saved!, Reasons to Be Pretty Happy, Fifty Words, How I Learned to Drive, and The Whirligig.