Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, February 19- CRAZY FOR YOU Opens On Broadway

On this day in 1992, Crazy for You opened at the Shubert Theatre, where it ran for 1622 performances.

Feb. 19, 2021  

On this day in 1992, Crazy for You opened at the Shubert Theatre, where it ran for 1622 performances.

Crazy for You is a musical with a book by Ken Ludwig, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and music by George Gershwin. Billed as "The New Gershwin Musical Comedy", it is largely based on the songwriting team's 1930 musical, Girl Crazy, but interpolates songs from several other productions as well.

Crazy for You won the 1992 Tony Award for Best Musical. The Broadway production was directed by Mike Ockrent and choreographed by Susan Stroman. The cast included Jodi Benson as Polly, Harry Groener as Bobby Child, Bruce Adler as Bela Zangler, John Hillner as Lank Hawkins, Michele Pawk as Irene Roth, Jane Connell as Mother, and Beth Leavel as Tess.

VIDEO: On This Day, February 19- CRAZY FOR YOU Opens On Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Opening Night Unisex Shirt
Dance Break Tank Top
Triple Threat Sweatshirt

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, February 18- Happy Birthday, Susan Egan! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 18- Happy Birthday, Susan Egan!

VIDEO: On This Day, February 16: Happy Birthday, John Tartaglia! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 16: Happy Birthday, John Tartaglia!

VIDEO: On This Day, February 15- Celebrating Ethel Merman Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 15- Celebrating Ethel Merman

VIDEO: On This Day, February 14- A BRONX TALE Gets Its World Premiere Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 14- A BRONX TALE Gets Its World Premiere


More Hot Stories For You