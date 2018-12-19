VIDEO: On This Day, December 19 - Sarah Jessica Parker Returns to Broadway in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1996, film and television star, Sarah Jessica Parker made her big Broadway return as Princess Winnifed in a revival of the fractured fairytale Once Upon A Mattress!

Once Upon A Mattress is a musical retelling of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Princess and the Pea, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Bare.

Winnifred, better known as Fred, is not your average princess - she's loud, independent and knows her own mind. But for her to marry Prince Dauntless, she must prove to his overprotective mother, Queen Aggravain, that she is indeed a true princess in an impossible test.

