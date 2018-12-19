Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, December 19 - Sarah Jessica Parker Returns to Broadway in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
On this day in 1996, film and television star, Sarah Jessica Parker made her big Broadway return as Princess Winnifed in a revival of the fractured fairytale Once Upon A Mattress!
Once Upon A Mattress is a musical retelling of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Princess and the Pea, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Bare.
Winnifred, better known as Fred, is not your average princess - she's loud, independent and knows her own mind. But for her to marry Prince Dauntless, she must prove to his overprotective mother, Queen Aggravain, that she is indeed a true princess in an impossible test.
Related Articles
From This Author Alexa Criscitiello
Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.
Listen Now: Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Unreleased HAMILTON Interlude
VIDEO: On This Day, December 7: Happy Birthday, Sara Bareilles!
MY FAIR LADY Star Laura Benanti to Make London Concert Debut In 2019
Video: Marissa Jaret Winokur Duets With Kermit the Frog on 'The Rainbow Connection'
VIDEO: On This Day, December 4- SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Brings Bikini Bottom to Broadway!
Video: Cher and Stephanie J. Block Turn Back Time With A Post-Show Performance On Opening Night of THE CHER SHOW!