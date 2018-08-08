VIDEO: On This Day, August 8- Happy Birthday, Michael Urie!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of acclaimed actor and writer, Michael Urie!

Urie most recently starred in in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song at Second Stage Theater. He also starred in Red Bull Theater's acclaimed production of The Government Inspector.

He originated the role of Alex More in Jonathan Tolins' Buyer & Cellar Off-Broadway, on tour, in London and for the PBS series Theater Close-Up. For this performance he received the Drama Desk Award, Clarence Derwent Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, LA Drama Critics Award and nominations for the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

New York theatre credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Broadway), Shows For Days (Lincoln Center Theatre), Homos, Or Everyone In America (Obie Award), The Cherry Orchard (Classic Stage Company), Angels in America (Signature), The Temperamentals (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk and Theatre World awards, Drama League nomination), The Revenger's Tragedy (Red Bull), Another Vermeer (HB Playwrights).

Regionally, Urie has worked for Two River, The Old Globe, Vineyard Playhouse, South Coast Rep, Seattle Rep, Folger Shakespeare, Barrington Stage, Hyde Park (Austin), and The Blank (L.A.)

His film work includes He's Way More Famous Than You (also directed), Thank You for Judging(co-director/exec. producer), Beverly Hills Chihuahua, WTC View, Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Such Good People, The Hyperglot (director), and Grantham & Rose (exec. producer).

On television he has been seen as Gavin Sinclair on Modern Family, Younger, Workaholics, The Good Wife, Hot in Cleveland, Partners and Marc St. James on Ugly Betty. He currently hosts the Logo series Cocktails And Classics, "What's Your Emergency" (director). Training: Juilliard.

