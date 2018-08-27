VIDEO: On This Day, August 27- Happy Birthday, Andy Karl!

On this day. we're celebrating Olivier Award-winning leading man, Andy Karl. who can currently be seen in the Broadway adaptation of the classic rom-com, Pretty Woman!

On the New York stage, Karl has established himself as a major star both on and Off-Broadway. Most recently, Karl originated the lead role in the 2017 hit Broadway musical, Groundhog Day, and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the London run, then the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award on Broadway, in addition to a Drama League Award nomination and his third Tony Award nomination.

Karl made his Broadway debut in Saturday Night Fever, first in the character of 'Joey', then in the lead role of 'Tony Manero' during its first national tour. In September 2004, Karl played 'Luke' in the premiere of Altar Boyz at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, later reprising his role in the Off-Broadway production. Karl also appeared in the Broadway cast of The Wedding Singer at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and was featured in multiple roles in the musical adaptation of Legally Blonde, first at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, then in the Broadway production.

He went on to co-star in the stage adaptation of 9 to 5 playing 'Joe' in the pre-Broadway tryout in Los Angeles, and then in 2009 at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. In November 2012, Karl played 'Neville Landless' in the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

In February 2014, Karl played the title role in Rocky on Broadway, earning his first Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. In 2015, he played 'Bruce Granit' in the Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century and received his second consecutive Tony Award nomination, this time for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Additional Broadway credits include Wicked and Jersey Boys.

Happy Birthday, Andy!

