VIDEO: On This Day, April 14- IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Opens On Broadway

On this day in 2015, the new musical It Shoulda Been You, from Brian Hargrove and Barbara Anselmi, opened on Broadway.

The show featured an all-star cast including Lisa Howard, Tyne Daly, Harriet Harris, Montego Glover, and Sierra Boggess, and was directed by David Hyde Pierce.

The bride is Jewish. The groom is Catholic. Her mother is a force of nature. His mother is a tempest in a cocktail shaker. One of the funniest musicals of the decade, IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU invites you to an unforgettable wedding, where anything that can go wrong does, and love and music pop up in the most mysterious of places.

The production ran for 135 performances and was nominated for six Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Drama League Awards and three Drama Desk Awards.