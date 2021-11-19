VIDEO: Olivier Awards Set For Sunday 10 April 2022; Watch a Teaser!

Click Here for More Articles on Olivier Awards

Save the date! It has been confirmed that the Olivier Awards 2022 with Mastercard will take place on Sunday 10 April, at the Royal Albert Hall.

Watch a teaser video below!

Established in 1976 and run by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre and are Britain's most prestigious stage honours.

The last full ceremony was held in 2019, followed by a scaled-down event in October 2020 at the London Palladium.

Further details will be revealed soon.

Stay up to date at OlivierAwards.com.