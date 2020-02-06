HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'All I Want' From HSMTMTS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Article Pixel Feb. 6, 2020  

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo was a guest on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan where she performed "All I Want," a song she wrote for the show.

Rodrigo makes her songwriting debut with "All I Want," which was a part of the episode "Blocking." In the episode, 16-year old Rodrigo performs the piano ballad as her character, Nini Salazar-Roberts. She recorded it live on the set during filming.

The song was produced by multi-platinum songwriter/producer Matthew Tishler who previously worked with Rodrigo on songs for Disney Channel's "Bizaardvark." Among his credits are songs for Ashley Tisdale, Dove Cameron, Jojo Siwa, BTS and EXO.

