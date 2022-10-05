VIDEO: OKLAHOMA! National Tour Performs 'Mila Kunis!' Parody & 'People Will Say We're' In Love' on CORDEN

The cast of the national tour of Oklahoma! appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night for two special performances.

At the beginning of the episode, Corden's dressing room check-in with the cast of Oklahoma! took a turn when they revealed to him that they were actually the cast of "Mila Kunis! the Musical," leading them into a parody of the musical's title song.

Later on, Sasha Hutchings and Sean Grandillo performed "People Will Say We're In Love."

Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" directed by Daniel Fish is currently making its Los Angeles debut at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre. The tour marks the first time a First-Class Equity production of "Oklahoma!" has toured North America in more than 40 years. This bold interpretation will play through October 16.

The cast also includes Christopher Bannow ("Oklahoma!" Broadway) as Jud Fry, Sis ("Pose") as Ado Annie Carnes, Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker, Benj Mirman ("Oklahoma!" Bard Summerscape) as Ali Hakim, Barbara Walsh ("Falsettos," "Company," "Oklahoma!" National Tour in 1981) as Aunt Eller, Hannah Solow ("The New One") as Gertie Cummings, Mauricio Lozano as Mike, Ugo Chukwu ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as Cord Elam, and Jordan Wynn as Lead Dancer. Mitch Tebo (Andrew Carnes) reprises his role from the Broadway production. Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gwynne Wood, and Minga Prather join the cast as understudies.

Tickets for "OKLAHOMA!" are currently on sale and start at $35. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Watch Sis, Hannah Solow, and more perform the "Mila Kunis!" parody here:

Watch the performance of "People Will Say We're In Love" here: