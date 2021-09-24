VIDEO: Norm Lewis Shouts Out Broadway Debuts at CHICKEN & BISCUITS First Preview

Last night, September 23, marked the first preview of the play Chicken & Biscuits, by Douglas Lyons, directed by directed by Zhailon Levingston.

Following the performance, one of the play's stars, Norm Lewis read the names of every person making their Broadway debut in the production, in onstage and off-stage roles, and invited them onto the stage to be celebrated.

Watch the video below!

Video Credit: Laura Heywood / BroadwayGirlNYC

Chicken and Biscuits is now playing at Circle in the Square Theatre, opening on Sunday, October 10, 2021, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets are on sale today at Telecharge.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS features a dynamic ensemble cast, which includes Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) as Reginald, and Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song, "Ugly Betty") as Logan.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS is a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it'll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father-hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral...