VIDEO: New 42 Studios' Russell Granet Discusses Preparing For Broadway's Reopening

As Broadway is preparing to reopen, so is New 42 Studios, the rehearsal studio nestled in the heart of the theatre district.

CBS chatted with Russell Granet, president & CEO of New 42, about what those preparations have been like.

"Come mid-August, we are booked solid. And my guess is that's true for every rehearsal studio in the city," he said. "Which is a challenge because you want to be able to accommodate everyone who calls, and if the protocols change, that means some of Our Studios could potentially be freed up."

"It is a sign that things are coming back, so as much as it's a challenge, we're trying to be as open and accommodating as possible. The good news there is that it's a sign that theatre, dance, the arts are coming back."

Opening their doors on June 21, 2000, New 42 Studios has created an ecosystem designed for and devoted to performing artists. From early development to opening night, the rehearsal studios welcome the season's biggest musicals and plays, as well as numerous nonprofit performing arts companies. New 42 Studios is designed for performing artists to explore, experiment and develop their craft.

Learn more at https://new42studios.org.