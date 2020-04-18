VIDEO: National Youth Orchestra Performs 'Ode to Joy' Around the UK

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On April 17, 2020, National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain staged a nationwide effort to bring music to communities kept inside their home during the coronavirus epidemic.

Every interested musician in the UK was invited to take part in the mass performance of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," to promote solidarity in a time of social distancing.

The showcase kicked off at 5 p.m. on April 17, 2020. The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain's 164 opened their windows, got on their doorsteps, and presented a 40 second rendition of the Beethoven number.

They were joined by Marin Alsop, music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, who conducted from her home in the US.

