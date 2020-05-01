Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Nathan Lane Reflects on Working on WAITING FOR GODOT as Part of Roundabout's Off-Script Series
As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Nathan Lane is reflecting on working on Waiting for Godot in 2009!
Check out the video below!
The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!