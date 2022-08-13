Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NY Public Library for the Performing Arts
Click Here for More on NY Public Library for the Performing Arts

VIDEO: NY Public Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on Film and Tape Archive Celebrates 50 Years

The Focus Center Stage Exhibition runs through February 25, 2023.

Aug. 13, 2022  

The past half-century of the documented history of theatre is on display at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' newest exhibition, Focus Center Stage: 50 Years of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive. Spanning two floors of the Library, the exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of its world-renowned Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT), showcasing excerpts from the many productions the division has filmed since its founding in 1970. Featuring Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, the exhibition also includes interviews and dialogues with important figures, rare photographs from the behind-the-scenes work of some of the talented artists dedicated to creating theatre productions, and the TOFT staff and video crews recording them for future generations.

Originally planned for 2020, but postponed due to the pandemic, the exhibition, Focus Center Stage: 50 Years of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive, is scheduled to run until February 25, 2023. It scales two floors at the Library for the Performing Arts's Shelby Cullom Davis Museum, in the corridor gallery section of the building at Lincoln Center.

"With literally thousands of productions from which to select, it was a truly daunting task to curate this exhibition," said Patrick Hoffman, who has served as Director and Curator of TOFT since 2001 and was its Assistant Curator for 8 years prior to that. "First and foremost, we wanted to feature and demonstrate the depth and breadth of our TOFT Archive and its phenomenal collection of video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions."

Watch below as Richard Ridge gets a special tour of the exhibition from Patrick and learns more about TOFT's incredible history. Note: screens displaying performance footage throughout the ehibition remain dark through the tour due to copyright limitations.

VIDEO: NY Public Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on Film and Tape Archive Celebrates 50 Years
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: NY Public Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on Film and Tape Archive Celebrates 50 Years
August 13, 2022

The past half-century of the documented history of theatre is on display at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' newest exhibition, Focus Center Stage: 50 Years of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive. Watch as Richard Ridge gets a special tour of the exhibition from Patrick and learns more about TOFT's incredible history.
VIDEO: Watch HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park
August 11, 2022

Today's lineup featured performances from the Broadway casts of Between the Lines, The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and Chicago. Watch highlights in this video!
VIDEO: Meet Two of the Unsung Heroes of INTO THE WOODS, Understudies Jason Forbach & Mary Kate Moore
August 11, 2022

In this video, Into the Woods' Jason Forbach and Mary Kate Moore check in with BroadwayWorld to chat about understudying four roles each. How do they do it? Find out!
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For JOSEPH At The Muny Starring Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Mykal Kilgore & More!
August 10, 2022

Go inside rehearsals for The Muny's grand finale of the 2022 season, the mega-fun hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which runs August 12 - 18, 2022.
VIDEO: What's Tom Stoppard's LEOPOLDSTADT All About? The Company Explains
August 9, 2022

The Broadway company of Leopoldstadt is in rehearsals! Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, will begin its limited Broadway engagement on Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a Sunday, October 2 opening night at the Longacre Theatre. In this video, watch as Marber and just a few of the 38-member company check in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge as they begin work in the rehearsal room.