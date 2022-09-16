VIDEO: Montego Glover Talks Stepping Into the Witch's Shoes in INTO THE WOODS

There's a new witch in town! On September 6, Montego Glover was one of seven stars who joined the Broadway cast of Into the Woods. Montego now shares the iconic Sondheim role with Patina Miller, performing on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

"It's like Little Red says, I'm excited and scared," Montego explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I find that there is a real depth about [the Witch] that I find really attractive and exhilarating. I'm enjoying digging into the depths of her motherhood and her as an entity in these woods..."

Watch below as Montego tells us more about preparing for the role, singing some of Sondheim's most iconic songs, and so much more!