VIDEO: Minnesota Opera's DOUBT is Now Available to Stream on PBS
Minnesota Opera's production of Doubt is now available to stream on PBS!
Great Performances: Doubt from Minnesota Opera is a new opera based on playwright John Patrick Shanley's acclaimed 2005 Broadway play, which was later adapted into an Academy Award-nominated 2008 film.
Doubt unfolds as suspicion ignites a battle of wills at a Bronx Catholic school in 1964. The charismatic and progressive Father Flynn is trying to loosen the grip of St. Nicholas Church School's strict customs, which are fiercely guarded by its iron-fisted principal, Sister Aloysius Beauvier. When the young and naïve Sister James shares her suspicion with the principal that Father Flynn may be abusing the school's only African-American student, Sister Aloysius embarks on a personal crusade to discover the truth about the priest. With no proof besides her moral certainty, Sister Aloysius engages in a battle of wills with Father Flynn in this new opera.
Watch the full stream below!
