VIDEO: Mike Birbiglia Discusses Living in Brooklyn and His New Broadway Show on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Last night, Mike Birbiglia was a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" during the show's week in Brooklyn. Birbiglia, who is about to star on Broadway in "The New One," talks to Jimmy about living in Brooklyn and taking his show to Broadway. Birbliglia also brings up how Jimmy crying at the end of his show! He goes on to talk about the trials and tribulations of trying to conceive a baby, and then he even introduces his urologists to the audience! Watch the interview below!

In 2008, Nathan Lane introduced New York City theatergoers to Mike Birbiglia by presenting Birbiglia's solo theater debut, Sleepwalk with Me, which went on to be adapted into a New York Times bestselling book and Sundance Award-winning feature film of the same name. Since then, Birbiglia has written and performed Thank God For Jokes and My Girlfriend's Boyfriend for which he received a Lucille Lortel Award. Now he's delivered The New One.

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run that sold-out immediately, Mike Birbiglia's The New One will move to Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). Preview performances will begin on October 25, 2018 with the official opening set for November 11, for a limited engagement through January 20, 2019. Tickets are on sale now through www.telecharge.com212-239-6200.

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish(The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt(Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery). Mike Birbiglia's The New One will be produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum (Rent, Avenue Q, In The Heights). This American Life's Ira Glass is Executive Producer. Joe Birbiglia is Associate Producer and Mike Lavoie is Production Consultant.

Photo Credit: ABC/Randy Holmes

