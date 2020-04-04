VIDEO: Michigan Opera Singer Carlos Seise Performs For Neighbors on His Porch
A Michigan opera singer, Carlos Seise, has been taking to his front porch to perform for his neighbors.
Seise spoke with local news channel WZZM 13, and told them he just wants to "enlighten" the days. "Help people stop thinking of the troubles and get entertained," Seise said.
The singer's last concert was on March 3, but he said he agrees with the decision to postpone shows.
"I don't want to expose anyone to the virus," he said.
Seise has been singing for 37 years. He began his career in 1981 as a guitar player for a band in Puerto Rico and received a scholarship to study music. He made his professional debut with a performance of "Carmina Burana" in 1983. Seise met his wife during a concert in Detroit. The couple moved to Grand Haven, Michigan over twenty years ago.
Read more on WZZM 13.
Watch the video of Seise singing below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)
Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)
Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Embodies Norma Desmond in New Basement Tour!
Patti LuPone has been gracing us all with video tours of her basement. Today she decided to embody the spirit of Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond!... (read more)
VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Tests Positive for COVID-19
Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell took to social media today to inform his fan base that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. ... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings 'New York' by St. Vincent
Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to post a video of himself playing 'New York' by St. Vincent.... (read more)