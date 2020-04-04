VIDEO: Michigan Opera Singer Carlos Seise Performs For Neighbors on His Porch

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A Michigan opera singer, Carlos Seise, has been taking to his front porch to perform for his neighbors.

Seise spoke with local news channel WZZM 13, and told them he just wants to "enlighten" the days. "Help people stop thinking of the troubles and get entertained," Seise said.

The singer's last concert was on March 3, but he said he agrees with the decision to postpone shows.

"I don't want to expose anyone to the virus," he said.

Seise has been singing for 37 years. He began his career in 1981 as a guitar player for a band in Puerto Rico and received a scholarship to study music. He made his professional debut with a performance of "Carmina Burana" in 1983. Seise met his wife during a concert in Detroit. The couple moved to Grand Haven, Michigan over twenty years ago.

Read more on WZZM 13.

Watch the video of Seise singing below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You