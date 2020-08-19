VIDEO: Michael R. Jackson Joins Williamstown Theatre Festival's LAWN TALK

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Michael R. Jackson is the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival Artist-in-Residence

Williamstown Theatre Festival Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and 2020 WTF Artist-in-Residence Michael R. Jackson met up in Williamstown for a socially-distant conversation.

The video was part of WTF's Lawn Talk series.

Check it out below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You