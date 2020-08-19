Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Michael R. Jackson Joins Williamstown Theatre Festival's LAWN TALK

Article Pixel

Michael R. Jackson is the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival Artist-in-Residence

Aug. 19, 2020  

Williamstown Theatre Festival Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and 2020 WTF Artist-in-Residence Michael R. Jackson met up in Williamstown for a socially-distant conversation.

The video was part of WTF's Lawn Talk series.

Check it out below!


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You