VIDEO: Michael Olatuja Releases Remix of 'Waving Through A Window'
Bassist Michael Olatuja, whose theater credits include Disney's Frozen, The Color Purple, Motown and more, has released a remixed version of 'Waving Through a Window'.
Check it out below!
He released the following statement about recording the video:
"It was great working with this fantastic team. I was especially touched by their excellence and generosity. The amazing Jake Goldbas (co-arranger) and brilliant Ben Cohn (piano) both play at "Dear Evan Hansen". India Carney (singer) is a vocal beast. When she's not recording breathtaking vocals with us, she tours with Katy Perry. This was mixed by legend Dave Darlington (The Waves guy). Videos edited beautifully by Simon C.F. Yu. Thank you all for being an outstanding creative team."
Michael Olatuja - producer, arranger & bass
Jake Goldbas - arranger, drums & percussion
India Carney - vocals
Ben Cohn - piano, synth and organ
Dave Darlington - mixing & mastering
Simon C.F. Yu - video editing
The London-born, Lagos, Nigeria-raised, New York-based electric and acoustic bassist/composer/bandleader Michael Olatuja has been one of the most inventive and in-demand bassists since the early part of this century. He's worked and recorded with one hundred artists, from Phil Collins, Spike Lee, Rod Stewart to Stevie Wonder, Shakira, and BebeWinans, and recorded two CD's as a leader, Speak (2009), which the website All About Jazz proclaimed was "a propulsive and pleasing record," and The Promise (2011).
Nearly five years in the making, Olatuja's new, twelve-track CD, Lagos Pepper Soup, was recorded in London and New York, is his most comprehensive and compelling album to date. Orchestrated by by David Metzger (Frozen, Lion King), Joseph Joubert (The Color Purple, Motown) and Jason Michael Webb (Tony Award Winner), Lagos Pepper Soup will be released on June 12th, 2020.
