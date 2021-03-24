VIDEO: Micah Stock Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Tony Award-nominated stage and screen actor Micah Stock, who currently stars on Netflix's cult favorite, Bonding and Disney+/Nat Geo's The Right Stuff, in which he plays real-life NASA astronaut Deke Slayton.

"As much as [this show] is a about NASA and the wonder of space exploration, Tom Wolfe's book and the series become a meditation on both toxic masculinity and the darker side of American nationalism, through the lens of these seven guys, who were held up as this upstanding, moral citizens. And though they were extremely talented and intelligent and smart, they were flawed," explained Micah. "What attracted me to the series was asking those questions."

On his role in Bonding, he added: "I play Doug. Someone recently referred to him as a 'himbo', which I guess is the male-version of a bimbo. [Laughs] I think he's a lot smarter than that! He's a wonderful guy who is sort of contending with his own issues of masculinity... it's very funny and I'm very proud of it."

Last year, Micah made a huge impression with his winning supporting turn in the Sundance hit Brittany Runs a Marathon opposite Jillian Bell and written and directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo. He also had a memorable role in Showtime's award-winning limited series Escape at Dannemora, produced and directed by Ben Stiller and sharing scenes with Patricia Arquette.

Micah received a 2015 Tony Award nomination for 'Best Featured Actor in a Play' for his Broadway debut in Terrence McNally's It's Only A Play, opposite an all-star cast of Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Megan Mullally, Stockard Channing, Rupert Grint ,and F. Murray Abraham. He most recently starred in the 2016 Broadway revival of The Front Page starring John Slattery, Nathan Lane, Holland Taylor, John Goodman, Sherie Rene Scott, Jefferson Mays, Halley Feiffer, Robert Morse, John Magaro, and more.