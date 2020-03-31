VIDEO: Memojis Sing 96,000 From IN THE HEIGHTS
Ever wondered what 96,000 from In the Heights would look like if it were sung by Memojis? Neither have we, but we're so glad it exists!
An Instagram user with the handle @show.toonz created this epic toonified version of the song, which caught the attention of Lin-Manuel Miranda on Twitter!
Watch the video below!
A post shared by @show.toonz on Mar 29, 2020 at 9:18am PDT
Miranda posted on Twitter, saying that collaborator and friend Alex Lacamoire found the video and sent it his way.
"For real, though..." Miranda tweeted, with the link to the video.
For real, though...- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 31, 2020
(h/t @LacketyLac, who finds these things on the 'gram) https://t.co/J6W2Lw3a3J
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch The Cast of BEETLEJUICE on STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues today (2pm) with the cast of Beetlejuice... (read more)
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 7
We've been compiling videos from college seniors all around the country for our new daily showcase series. Although their performances were cancelled,... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth in STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues tonight (8pm) with Kristin Chenoweth!... (read more)
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch The Cast of BEETLEJUICE on STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues today (2pm) with the cast of Beetlejuice... (read more)
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 7
We've been compiling videos from college seniors all around the country for our new daily showcase series. Although their performances were cancelled,... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth in STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues tonight (8pm) with Kristin Chenoweth!... (read more)