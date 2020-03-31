VIDEO: Memojis Sing 96,000 From IN THE HEIGHTS

Ever wondered what 96,000 from In the Heights would look like if it were sung by Memojis? Neither have we, but we're so glad it exists!

An Instagram user with the handle @show.toonz created this epic toonified version of the song, which caught the attention of Lin-Manuel Miranda on Twitter!

Watch the video below!

Miranda posted on Twitter, saying that collaborator and friend Alex Lacamoire found the video and sent it his way.

"For real, though..." Miranda tweeted, with the link to the video.





