VIDEO: Megan Hilty, Adam Jacobs, Norm Lewis, and Patina Miller Perform Alan Menken Songs With the NSO Pops

Megan Hilty, Adam Jacobs, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, and the NSO Pops perform a medley of Alan Menken songs LIVE at The Kennedy Center during the REACH opening festival.

Watch the lineup of Broadway favorites perform in the video below!

This performance was part of Alan Menken and Broadway Stars with the National Symphony Orchestra which took place on September 11, 2019.

Legendary composer Alan Menken and the National Symphony Orchestra presented an unforgettable concert featuring four Broadway stars. They performed Menken favorites including "Suddenly Seymour," "Go the Distance," "Part of Your World," and more!

Alan Menken's music, songs and scores have become an integral part of the fabric of our lives since his first works were produced nearly 40 years ago. His stage musicals include God Bless You Mr. Rosewater, Atina: Evil Queen of the Galaxy, Real Life Funnies, Little Shop of Horrors, Kicks, The Dream on Royal Street, Beauty and The Beast, A Christmas Carol, Weird Romance, King David, The Little Mermaid, Sister Act, Leap of Faith, Newsies, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz , A Bronx Tale and Hercules. Song and score credits for film musicals include The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast (Animated), Newsies, Aladdin (Animated), Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, The Shaggy Dog, Home on the Range, Enchanted, Tangled, Mirror Mirror and Beauty and the Beast (Live Action), Howard and Aladdin (Live Action).





