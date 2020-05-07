VIDEO: Mark Jacoby Sings 'Make Someone Happy' for Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series
While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.
Mark Jacoby sings Make Someone happy in the latest installment of Our Home to Your Home.
Watch below!
Mark Jacoby's credits include: Most recently: Dean Warfield, The Nutty Professor (World Premiere); The Wizard of Oz, Wicked (1st National Tour). Broadway: original Father, Ragtime; Gaylord Ravenal, Showboat (Tony® and Outer Critics' nominations); The Phantom, The Phantom of the Opera; Baron von Gaigern, Grand Hotel; Vittorio Vidal, Sweet Charity (Theatre World Award); The Padre, Man of La Mancha; Judge Turpin, Sweeney Todd. Off-Broadway: The Playwright, Enter the Guardsman (Drama Desk nomination). Regional: Peter Dummermut, The Visit (Signature Theatre, Helen Hayes nomination); Tevye, Fiddler on the Roof (Walnut Street Theatre, Barrymore Award); Guido Contini, Nine (Joseph Jefferson Award); Frank Willis, Critical Darling (The New Group).
