VIDEO: Marc Reign Dishes on Working with the Iconic John Patrick Shanley on CANDLELIGHT

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down with actor and content creator Marc Reign, who discusses working with iconic playwright John Patrick Shanely on the off-Broadway play CANDLELIGHT at the Nylon Fusion Theater Company last fall. As someone with over 31,000 Instagram followers due to his prolific and entertaining comedy sketches, Marc also gives advice to his fellow actors on how to grow their social media pages organically.

Before closing out the episode with an amusing 'Sketch to Screen' Trivia Game, Marc also shares how having a survival job as a cinematographer on indie film sets impacted his acting for the better and gives a sneak peak of his upcoming feature film 'Playing Sam'! The trailer for 'Playing Sam" can be found here.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they talk about Jason's appearance on the BET Digital series 'TWO GROWN' created by Alana Johnson and Jourdan Guyton. The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

