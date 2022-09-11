Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Survival Jobs
Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

VIDEO: Marc Reign Dishes on Working with the Iconic John Patrick Shanley on CANDLELIGHT

Marc also shares how actors can grow their social media accounts organically on episode 49 of ‘Survival Jobs: A Podcast’.

Sep. 11, 2022  

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down with actor and content creator Marc Reign, who discusses working with iconic playwright John Patrick Shanely on the off-Broadway play CANDLELIGHT at the Nylon Fusion Theater Company last fall. As someone with over 31,000 Instagram followers due to his prolific and entertaining comedy sketches, Marc also gives advice to his fellow actors on how to grow their social media pages organically.

Before closing out the episode with an amusing 'Sketch to Screen' Trivia Game, Marc also shares how having a survival job as a cinematographer on indie film sets impacted his acting for the better and gives a sneak peak of his upcoming feature film 'Playing Sam'! The trailer for 'Playing Sam" can be found here.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they talk about Jason's appearance on the BET Digital series 'TWO GROWN' created by Alana Johnson and Jourdan Guyton. The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.

VIDEO: Marc Reign Dishes on Working with the Iconic John Patrick Shanley on CANDLELIGHT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Survival Jobs


VIDEO: Marc Reign Dishes on Working with the Iconic John Patrick Shanley on CANDLELIGHTVIDEO: Marc Reign Dishes on Working with the Iconic John Patrick Shanley on CANDLELIGHT
September 11, 2022

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down with actor and content creator Marc Reign, who discusses working with iconic playwright John Patrick Shanely on the off-Broadway play CANDLELIGHT at the Nylon Fusion Theater Company last fall. As someone with over 31,000 Instagram followers due to his prolific and entertaining comedy sketches, Marc also gives advice to his fellow actors on how to grow their social media pages organically. Watch thus video for the full episode.
VIDEO: Julia Murney Discusses Her Role in the New Off-Broadway Musical BETWEEN THE LINESVIDEO: Julia Murney Discusses Her Role in the New Off-Broadway Musical BETWEEN THE LINES
September 4, 2022

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the Broadway Icon, who discusses her new role in the new off-Broadway musical Between the Lines at Second Stage which is running from now until Sunday, September 11. Julia also shares her experience bringing the legendary character of ‘Elphaba’ to life in Wicked on tour and on Broadway, how instrumental the The Wild Party original cast album was to the longevity of the show, and the importance of supporting your fellow Artist friends before closing out the episode with a fun round of ‘Wicked Trivia’! Watch the full video!
VIDEO: Comedy Legend Lisa Lampanelli Dishes on Why She is a Self Proclaimed 'Big Fat Failure' and Proud of ItVIDEO: Comedy Legend Lisa Lampanelli Dishes on Why She is a Self Proclaimed 'Big Fat Failure' and Proud of It
August 28, 2022

This episode of Survival Jobs opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the Door McAllen Church’s unauthorized production of ‘HAMILTON’ and the world premiere of the original play ‘’RANDY’S DANDY COASTER CASTLE’ written by Alexander Perez, directed by Rebecca Martinez and produced by the Egg and Spoon Theatre Collective!
VIDEO: Hannah Shankman Shares Her Artistic Journey from First Broadway Show to Touring the US in THE BAND'S VISITVIDEO: Hannah Shankman Shares Her Artistic Journey from First Broadway Show to Touring the US in THE BAND'S VISIT
August 21, 2022

In the latest episode of Survival Jobs, Hannah Shankman shares how not getting into a musical theatre collegiate program led to her booking the revival of HAIR on Broadway, the joy of bringing Fanny Brice to life in a regional production of the iconic musical FUNNY GIRL, and a few of past 'survival jobs' that helped impact her career as an artist! Watch the full video here.
VIDEO: Actor and Writer Irene Sofia Lucio Shares Her Journey From Tutoring Students to Starring in SLAVE PLAYVIDEO: Actor and Writer Irene Sofia Lucio Shares Her Journey From Tutoring Students to Starring in SLAVE PLAY
August 11, 2022

In the latest episode of Survival Jobs, Irene Sofia Lucio shares her journey from tutoring kids in NYC to starring in SLAVE PLAY on Broadway, some of her favorite past ‘survival jobs’ and her experience transitioning from theatre to tv and film!