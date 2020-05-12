Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Manhattan Theatre Club Explores Dramatic Conflict

Article Pixel May. 12, 2020  

Conflict is the engine that drives a play.

This module explores how to shape the needs and desires for your central character by using two theatre games and viewing scenes from MTC's Tony Award-winning production of August Wilson's JITNEY to illustrate dramatic conflict.

Watch the video below!

You can also visit https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/education/family-drama-playwriting-workshop-series/ and click on "Dramatic Conflict" to download supplemental resources referenced in the module.

VIDEO: Manhattan Theatre Club Explores Dramatic Conflict
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: CHICAGO Cast Members Perform 'All That Jazz' Choreography
  • VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Calls Jimmy Fallon; Talks 'You'll Never Walk Alone' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: Judi Dench Answers Questions From Daniel Craig, Sam Smith, Cara Delevingne, and More on British Vogue's ASK A LEGEND
  • VIDEO: Watch All of the Songs from THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II from Idina Menzel to Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Ben Platt & More!