VIDEO: Manhattan Theatre Club Explores Dramatic Conflict
Conflict is the engine that drives a play.
This module explores how to shape the needs and desires for your central character by using two theatre games and viewing scenes from MTC's Tony Award-winning production of August Wilson's JITNEY to illustrate dramatic conflict.
Watch the video below!
You can also visit https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/education/family-drama-playwriting-workshop-series/ and click on "Dramatic Conflict" to download supplemental resources referenced in the module.