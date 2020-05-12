VIDEO: Manhattan Theatre Club Explores Dramatic Conflict

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Conflict is the engine that drives a play.

This module explores how to shape the needs and desires for your central character by using two theatre games and viewing scenes from MTC's Tony Award-winning production of August Wilson's JITNEY to illustrate dramatic conflict.

Watch the video below!

You can also visit https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/education/family-drama-playwriting-workshop-series/ and click on "Dramatic Conflict" to download supplemental resources referenced in the module.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You