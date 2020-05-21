VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Choreographer Lorin Latarro Kicks Off Pod De Deux's WOMEN OF BROADWAY Series

The Pod De Deux Podcast team has released the first episode in their recently announced "Women Of Broadway" summer series, featuring Mrs. Doubtfire choreographer, Lorin Latarro.

In this first episode, Latarro discusses everything from her start as a dancer (including her story about sneaking off from New Jersey to Manhattan in order to audition for and ultimately get into Juilliard), to how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected both her personal and professional life.

In the "Women Of Broadway" series, veteran Pod De Deux host Michael Mahany (Rock Of Ages, Wicked) is joined by fellow performers Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo, Kinky Boots) and Kevin Michael Raponey (Rock Of Ages, Radio City). The trio seeks to speak with all nine of the female choreographers who were slated to bring musicals to Broadway in this unprecedented season.

This 2019-20 Broadway season has proved unparalleled in many ways, but besides the obvious industry-wide coronavirus shutdown, the year has shone in a way never seen before; theatre dance was completely and utterly dominated by female choreographers. Of the 14 new or revival musical productions initially scheduled to arrive on The Great White Way this year, an astounding ten were slated to use choreography created and curated by women.

And, since the 2020 Tony Awards ceremony has been postponed until further notice, Pod De Deux has pledged to recognize and celebrate the work of the female choreographers who made this incredible year on Broadway happen.

Listen now at PodDeDeux.com! Subscribe and download Pod De Deux on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

Lorin Latarro is a Juilliard trained dancer who spent time with the Martha Graham Dance Company and MOMIX before beginning an extensive Broadway career -- spanning fourteen shows -- as a performer. As a Broadway choreographer, Latarro is responsible for the current production of Mrs. Doubtfire, as well as Sara Bareilles' smash hit Waitress, Les Liaisons Dengereuses, No Man's Land/Waiting For Godot, Scandalous: The Life And Trials Of Aimee Semple McPherson, and was an associate on hit shows like Green Day's American Idiot, The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night, and Hands On A Hard Body

