VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings 'Journey to the Past' in Collaboration With UK Musicians on the Acapella App
Liz Callaway posted a video of herself singing Journey to the Past from Anastasia with UK musicians on the Acapella App!
See her post with the video below!
In the Facebook post she shared:
The next best thing to singing in London, is singing in my living room with these wonderful UK musicians. Thanks to Alex Parker in London for inviting me to collaborate on the Acapella App. Very cool! It's nice to know that in this difficult time, no matter where we live, we can still come together and make music! Here's our "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia.
PIano- Alex Parker
Violin- Emily Davis
Cello Dave Hornberger
Double Bass- Andrew Robb
Flute- Sarah Manship
Clarinet- Hannah Lawrance
Harp- Alex Rider
Horn- Joseph Ryan
Orchestration- Martin Higgins
