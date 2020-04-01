VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings 'Journey to the Past' in Collaboration With UK Musicians on the Acapella App

Liz Callaway posted a video of herself singing Journey to the Past from Anastasia with UK musicians on the Acapella App!

See her post with the video below!

In the Facebook post she shared:

The next best thing to singing in London, is singing in my living room with these wonderful UK musicians. Thanks to Alex Parker in London for inviting me to collaborate on the Acapella App. Very cool! It's nice to know that in this difficult time, no matter where we live, we can still come together and make music! Here's our "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia.

PIano- Alex Parker

Violin- Emily Davis

Cello Dave Hornberger

Double Bass- Andrew Robb

Flute- Sarah Manship

Clarinet- Hannah Lawrance

Harp- Alex Rider

Horn- Joseph Ryan

Orchestration- Martin Higgins





