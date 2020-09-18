VIDEO: Listen to Liz Callaway Sing 'Meadowlark' in her Car
'Meadowlark' is from the musical The Baker's Wife.
Watch Liz Callaway sing "Meadowlark" from The Baker's Wife in her car!
Check out the video below:
Liz shared: "This is one of my all-time favorite songs to sing! I first sang it as a singing waitress when I moved to NYC, and will NEVER stop singing it. Meadowlark is not an especially easy song to sing sitting down, but this was a special request for my AutoTunes series."
You can hear Liz's recordings of Meadowlark on her CDs "The Essential Liz Callaway", "The Story Goes On: Off and Off Broadway" and "Sibling Revelry".
MEADOWLARK
Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
From the musical The Baker's Wife
Arrangement and piano track by Alex Rybeck
