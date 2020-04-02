VIDEO: Lincoln Center at Home Launches #ConcertsForKids With Music From the Sole!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lincoln Center at Home launched #ConcertsForKids yesterday, with Music From the Sole!

Led by dancer-musician Leonardo Sandoval and bassist-composer Gregory Richardson, Music from the Sole reflects choreographic and musical influences from Sandoval's native Brazil, and Richardson's talent combining funk, house, jazz, and Afro-Cuban music. Featuring original music, choreography, and improvisation, this show is guaranteed to keep children and families engaged.

This is recommended for all ages.

Check out the video below!

For family audiences, Lincoln Center at Home presents a remarkable group of artists who will bring world-class performances and diverse musical perspectives straight from their homes to yours. #ConcertsForKids are new, short concerts recorded by the artists themselves, specifically for families, during this time.

The performances will premiere at LincolnCenter.org, Lincoln Center's YouTube Page, and on Lincoln Center's Facebook Page and will be available after, on demand for families to enjoy whenever is convenient. Viewers at home can watch premiere live performances curated specifically for families with children. First up are Music from the Sole, Sonia De Los Santos, Zeshan B, and Elena Moon Park.





