VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs in 'Fatwa! The Musical' on CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

As fans of HBO's CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM know, Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been playing himself on the final episodes of the show. Throughout Season 9, Larry David has been promoting his new hip-hop musical FATWA! THE MUSICAL. After revealing his plan to bring the HAMILTON creator into the mix, last night's Season Finale opened with a rehearsal of the number titled 'I Do Not Like This Man,' featuring Miranda and F. Murray Abraham! Check out the video below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda recently completed filming MARY POPPINS RETURNS for Disney, opposite Emily Blunt. He composed original music for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, and the Disney animated film MOANA. Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical IN THE HEIGHTS, which opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in March 2008. His written work for the show earned him numerous accolades, including the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Miranda's performance in the show's lead role of Usnavi earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. In 2016, Miranda received multiple TONY AWARDS for his work on HAMILTON. He is a 2015 recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award, and received the 2016 Edward KENNEDY Prize for Drama.

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM star Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin and J.B. Smoove. David stars as... Larry David, living the good life out in Los Angeles and stumbling through one faux-pas after another.

