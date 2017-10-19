VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Channels His Inner Don Quixote!

Lin-Manuel Miranda has often explained that his love for musicals started with listening to his parents' cast albums. He once told Speak Easy: "I was raised on a steady diet of Fiddler on the Roof, Man of La Mancha and Camelot. Those were the big ones in our home."

Below, watch as he takes on a classic- lip syncing not just one, but all of the roles in the finale of Man of La Mancha!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively. For its sold-out Off-Broadway run at The Public Theater, Hamilton received a record-breaking 10 Lortel Awards, as well as 3 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 8 Drama Desk Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best New Musical, and an OBIE for Best New American Play.


