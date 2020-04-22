VIDEO: Lesli Margherita Flashes Back to THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Broadway at Music Circus

Check out this throwback clip of Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Broadway at Music Circus, starring Lesli Margherita, John McGinty, and Jim Hogan.

Lesli Margherita won the Olivier Award for her West End debut as 'Inez' in Zorro The Musical. She made her Broadway debut originating the role of 'Mrs. Wormwood' in Matilda The Musical and, after over 1,000 performances, bid farewell to the Matilda company and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva 'Mona Kent' in the Broadway premiere of Randy Skinner's Dames At Sea. Lesli later returned to her iconic performance in Matilda to close out its Broadway run. Off-Broadway credits include her hilarious, show-stopping performance as 'Cindy Lou Who' in the one-woman tour-de-force Who's Holiday, which earned her critical acclaim as well as a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance, a Lortel nomination for Outstanding Solo Show, and an Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best Solo Performance. Other Off-Broadway credits include an award-winning turn as 'Signora Psyche Zinobia' in A Scythe of Time (NYMF; Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role) and 'Princess' in Emojiland.





