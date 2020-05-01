VIDEO: Lena Hall Hosts a Q&A For BroadwaySF's Instagram

Lena Hall hosted a Q&A on Instagram Live for BroadwaySF's Instagram account on April 17!

Watch the full broadcast below!

Lena Hall won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for her performance as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. She also later made history in the production's national tour, marking the first time that the same actor has played both Hedwig and Yitzhak in the same production. She appeared as Sloane in the New York Premiere of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell and as Nicola in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots (original cast), starred in the award-winning The Toxic Avenger at New World Stages, Disney's Tarzan (original cast), Dracula (original cast), 42nd Street (Anytime Annie), Cats (Demeter), Bedbugs (NYMF) and Green Eyes (Fringe). Her film and TV roles include Young Miranda in the Sex and the City film, The Stepford Wives, The Graduates, "All My Children," and "Legally Blonde, the Search for the Next Elle Woods."





