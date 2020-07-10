VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, Kerry Ellis, Janet Dacal and More Sing 'Finding Wonderland'

Frank Wildhorn and more than sixty members of the Wildhorn Musical family simultaneously world premiered a video featuring 53 singers from 12 countries, representing 17 of his musicals, performing the powerful, "Finding Wonderland," from the Broadway musical, Wonderland on Friday, July 10th at 9am ET. Wildhorn, who has been posting popular "Living Room Concerts," from his home, brought together stars including Jeremy Jordan (Bonnie & Clyde), Laura Osnes (Bonnie & Clyde), Capathia Jenkins (The Civil War) and Constantine Maroulis (Jekyll & Hyde revival), Janet Dacal (Wonderland), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Ashley Brown (Frank Wildhorn & Friends),Jackie Burns (Frank Wildhorn Friends), Clint Holmes (Frank Wildhorn & Friends), Morgan James (Wonderland), Jane Monheit (Frank Wildhorn & Friends), Hugh Panaro (Camille Claudel), Haley Swindal (Jekyll & Hyde revival), Takako Yoka Wao (Frank Wildhorn & Friends), Teal Wicks (Camille Claudel),Tony Yazbeck (The Scarlet Pimpernel concert at Lincoln Center),Dana Costello (Jekyll & Hyde revival) and Natalie Hill Jensen (Wonderland) from the US, amongst the multinational cast to support The World Health Organization's Covid19 Response Fund (covid19responsefund.org), the only global organization with a reach as wide as that of the voices on the video, while providing a musical love letter to the world at this unprecedented and unpredictable time.

"We are black and white, American and Chinese, Czech and German, Dutch and Korean - we are everywhere...members of the worldwide Wildhorn Musical Family coming together as a powerful voice to lift the spirits and help unite people across cultures through song and love," said Wildhorn who is spending the quarantine/stay safe time at home in New York City with his wife, the Japanese star, Takako Yoka Wao and DonDon the Wonder Dog, who also appear the video. He continues, "Music, like love, knows no boundaries. This project is a great example of that, and I hope it will be a light in these dark days."

Please join The Worldwide Wildhorn Musical Family in supporting The World Health Organization's covid19responsefund.org.

Watch below!

Artists (in order of appearance):

Frank Wildhorn (USA)

Janet Dacal (USA)

Li-Tong Hsu (China)

Capathia Jenkins (USA)

Yu Shirota (Japan)

Lisa Antoni (Austria)

Natalie Hill Jensen (USA)

Maia Reficco (Argentina)

Megumi Hamada (Japan)

Erika Ikuta (Japan)

Kei Aran (Japan)

Thomas Borchert (Germany)

Seran Bilgi (Turkey)

Mark Seibert (Austria)

Robert Cuccioli (USA)

Laura Osnes (USA)

Jemma Rix (Australia)

Natalie McQueen (UK)

Ivan Ozhogin (Russia)

Dorina Garuci (Austria)

Mathias Edenborn (Germany)

Clint Holmes (USA)

Patrick Stanke (Germany)

Jane Monheit (USA)

Takako Yoka Wao (Japan)

Drew Sarich (Austria)

Haley Swindal (USA)

Kirill Gordeev (Russia)

Vera Sveshnikova (Russia)

Abla Alaoui (Germany)

Judith Caspari (Germany)

Eunah Chang (South Korea)

Sophie Kim (South Korea)

Riccardo Greco (Germany)

Philipp Büttner (Germany)

Kerry Ellis (UK)

Dana Costello (USA)

Constantine Maroulis (USA)

Ashley Brown (USA)

Jeremy Jordan (USA)

Roberta Valentini (Germany)

Jackie Burns (USA)

Tony Yazbeck (USA)

Ethan Freeman (Germany)

Merle Hoch (Germany) - FB: merle.hoch

Fuka Yuduki (Japan)

Carin Filipcic (Austria)

Andreas Bongard (Germany)

Hugh Panaro (USA)

Teal Wicks (USA)

Morgan James (USA)

Vaclav Noid Barta (Czech Republic)

Sabrina Weckerlin (Germany)

Dondon the Wonder Dog (USA & Japan)

