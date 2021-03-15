VIDEO: Laura Benanti and Christopher Jackson Salute The Actors Fund on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Tony-winner Laura Benanti and Tony-nominee Christopher Jackson stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to celebrate The Actors Fund for their tireless support of actors put out of work by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the segment, Laura and Chris help bring awareness to the plight of actors in captivity with a hilarious PSA about Covid safety and vaccine awareness.

Join @LauraBenanti and @ChrisisSingin in celebrating @TheActorsFund for their crucial support of the theater community during a year without Broadway. pic.twitter.com/xjh0yApXbj - A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 16, 2021

In the midst of an illustrious career spanning Broadway, film, and television, Tony® Award-winning actress, singer, author, and activist Laura Benanti now brings a longstanding dream to life as she gears up to release new solo music with Sony Music Masterworks. With Broadway credits ranging from the My Fair Lady revival and Steve Martin's Meteor Shower to She Loves Me, Laura garnered a Tony® Award in the category of "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for the 2008 production of Gypsy-among five career nominations to date. Meanwhile, her performance in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown would be honored with the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical." Simultaneously, she enchanted audiences on the small screen, appearing on Younger, Supergirl, Nashville, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, and more in addition to films including WORTH and the upcoming Here Today. Laura recently released a book for moms entitled "M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs" available now on Amazon.

Christopher Jackson is a Tony-nominated actor as well as a Grammy and Emmy-winning songwriter/composer best known for starring as George Washington in the critically acclaimed, award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton. He can currently be seen starring in the hit CBS drama Bull and has recently completed a limited run of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway. He also starred in Ava DuVernay's Netflix mini-series When They See Us with Michael K. Wiliams, Vera Farmiga and John Leguizamo.

In December 2018, "One Last Time (44 Remix)" was released as a part of the Hamildrop series which featured Chris alongside President Obama and BeBe Winans.

His Broadway credits include Holler if Ya Hear Me, After Midnight, The Bronx Bombers (Derek Jeter), In The Heights (Benny), Memphis (Delray Farrell) and The Lion King (Simba). Off Broadway credits includes Bronx Bombers (Primary Stages), The Jammer (Atlantic Theater Co.), Lonely, I'm Not (Second Stage), In the Heights (37 Arts), and Cotton Club Parade (ENCORES at City Center).

In film and TV, he has appeared in Freestyle Love Supreme (Pivot Network), Person of Interest, A Gifted Man, Fringe, Gossip Girl, Tracers, and Afterlife.

Christopher recorded an original song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Disney film Moana and was also the composer/songwriter for Sesame Street (with six Emmy nominations, and one win), and co-music supervisor and writer for The Electric Company (PBS).

Chris won an Emmy Award for his song with Will.I.Am, "What I Am." In 2010, he released his first solo album titled, "In the Name of Love" with Yellow Sound Lab Records and is currently working on his 2nd album. Recently, Chris performed at Kennedy Centers Honors Gala celebrating Lin-Manuel Miranda. He also has several musical projects in development for the musical stage and has sold out concerts at Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.

