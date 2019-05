VIDEO: Laura Benanti Prepares for Cadogan Hall Show with FLOTUS

Tony Award Winner and current star of My Fair Lady, Laura Benanti, is hopping across the pond to perform a concert at London's Cadogan Hall. Known for her performances on Broadway in Gypsy, She Loves Me, and Meteor Shower, this concert will be her first performance in London.

Benanti will perform at Cadogan Hall on June 30. Tickets to her concert are available at http://www.club11.london/benanti.

It was recently announced that a new EP featuring Benanti singing select songs from My Fair Lady will be released in June. She will play Eliza Dolittle through the show's final performance on July 7.

Laura Benanti returns to LCT having appeared in its productions of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony and Drama League nominations; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards) and In the Next Room, or the vibrator play (Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations). Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as Gypsy Rose Lee in Arthur Laurents' production of Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone, her other Broadway credits include her Tony-nominated performances in the recent revival of She Loves Me (also Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League nominations), Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods (also Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), and Swing!. Her other theater credits both on Broadway and off include Steve Martin's Meteor Shower opposite Amy Schumer, Christopher Durang's Why Torture is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them at The Public, Wonderful Town and Gypsy at City Center Encores!, The Wedding Singer, Nine with Antonio Banderas, Time and Again at the Manhattan Theatre Club, A Little Night Music at L.A. Opera, A Winter's Tale at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Jane Eyre and Man of La Mancha at Paper Mill Playhouse, and the 1998 production ofThe Sound of Music opposite Richard Chamberlain, in which she made her Broadway debut. Ms. Benanti has received recent late night attention for her portrayal of First Lady Melania Trump on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" as well as critical acclaim for her performance in NBC's "The Sound of Music Live!." Some of her other TV credits include "Younger," "Supergirl," "Nashville," "The Good Wife," "Nurse Jackie," and Jason Jones and Samantha Bee's TBS comedy "The Detour," for which she will be a series regular on the upcoming season. Ms. Benanti has also performed concerts in venues around the country including performances at the Kennedy Center Honors and Fords Gala for President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

Watch her promote her concert with a special phone call from "FLOTUS."





Related Articles